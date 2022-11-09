Aktualizace ex-Leafs: Jack Campbell, Peter Marasek a Ilya Mikheev | hvězda

Kdysi na začátku jeho kariéry to byl slibný začátek, Leafs byli připraveni jednat s třicetiletým Čechem buď jako tandemový partner pro často zraněného Campbella, nebo alespoň jako impozantní rezerva, která by mohla vzít na sebe obrovskou zátěž, když ho podepsali. v roce 2021.”, “type „:“ text „,“ isParagraph „,“ isHeading „,“ false } , {“ text „:“ Tak to nešlo a po jednom až třech letech smlouva ve výši 11,4 milionu USD a hrstka slabších, Leafs vyměnili s Mrázkem a výběr v prvním kole draftu 2022 do Chicaga Blackhawks výměnou za výběr ve druhém kole. He gets to pick his battles“,“abstract“:“Not everybody can play like Matthews. Fans share what they’d do if they were running the Leafs“,“abstract“:“With three wins in a row, the Leafs Nation outrage has subsided — for now — which makes this a great time to reveal the results of our fan survey…“,“image“:{„origImageSize“:“1200×796″,“cropthumb“:“0,0,1194,796″,“lastmodified“:1667929628025,“alt“:“Aside from the 17-year playoff-win drought, the last few years alone have brought more pain for Leafs Nation than some sports fans will experience in a lifetime.“,“url“:“/content/dam/thestar/sports/leafs/2022/11/07/trade-marner-for-tkachuk-fans-share-what-theyd-do-if-they-were-running-the-leafs/mitch_marner_bench.jpg“,“sizes“:{„1:1“:{„small“:“https://images.thestar.com/cW0zXplFzWfjV54WHkTucPK8XHM=/0x0:1194×796/100×100/smart/filters:format(webp)/https://www.thestar.com/content/dam/thestar/sports/leafs/2022/11/07/trade-marner-for-tkachuk-fans-share-what-theyd-do-if-they-were-running-the-leafs/mitch_marner_bench.jpg“},“3:2″:{„small“:“https://images.thestar.com/9CoQNUPY9_pRYp6J7FdBkABOL_c=/0x0:1194×796/114×76/smart/filters:format(webp)/https://www.thestar.com/content/dam/thestar/sports/leafs/2022/11/07/trade-marner-for-tkachuk-fans-share-what-theyd-do-if-they-were-running-the-leafs/mitch_marner_bench.jpg“,“medium“:“https://images.thestar.com/v52N5r6oEtBaVeVx-HbhWsyEebU=/0x0:1194×796/330×220/smart/filters:format(webp)/https://www.thestar.com/content/dam/thestar/sports/leafs/2022/11/07/trade-marner-for-tkachuk-fans-share-what-theyd-do-if-they-were-running-the-leafs/mitch_marner_bench.jpg“,“large“:“https://images.thestar.com/FH6oyq-pAruk5d25OXMBtBtd9jI=/0x0:1194×796/690×460/smart/filters:format(webp)/https://www.thestar.com/content/dam/thestar/sports/leafs/2022/11/07/trade-marner-for-tkachuk-fans-share-what-theyd-do-if-they-were-running-the-leafs/mitch_marner_bench.jpg“},“21:9″:{„large“:“https://images.thestar.com/nNOpYyeU8ldJuGAReZLV_GHWByk=/0x0:1194×796/1080×460/smart/filters:format(webp)/https://www.thestar.com/content/dam/thestar/sports/leafs/2022/11/07/trade-marner-for-tkachuk-fans-share-what-theyd-do-if-they-were-running-the-leafs/mitch_marner_bench.jpg“}},“nonWebPSizes“:{„1:1“:{„small“:“https://images.thestar.com/hUomEU8rYeWTmMLOei2f1zwBuLA=/0x0:1194×796/100×100/smart/https://www.thestar.com/content/dam/thestar/sports/leafs/2022/11/07/trade-marner-for-tkachuk-fans-share-what-theyd-do-if-they-were-running-the-leafs/mitch_marner_bench.jpg“},“3:2″:{„small“:“https://images.thestar.com/avicZBhiiymfL_umayoLmLTVT5M=/0x0:1194×796/114×76/smart/https://www.thestar.com/content/dam/thestar/sports/leafs/2022/11/07/trade-marner-for-tkachuk-fans-share-what-theyd-do-if-they-were-running-the-leafs/mitch_marner_bench.jpg“,“medium“:“https://images.thestar.com/UvIx1nZOQucJlsDk1-jM4H2nPmQ=/0x0:1194×796/330×220/smart/https://www.thestar.com/content/dam/thestar/sports/leafs/2022/11/07/trade-marner-for-tkachuk-fans-share-what-theyd-do-if-they-were-running-the-leafs/mitch_marner_bench.jpg“,“large“:“https://images.thestar.com/Wca4TV23Z0oFeomxandjk0kFg74=/0x0:1194×796/690×460/smart/https://www.thestar.com/content/dam/thestar/sports/leafs/2022/11/07/trade-marner-for-tkachuk-fans-share-what-theyd-do-if-they-were-running-the-leafs/mitch_marner_bench.jpg“},“21:9″:{„large“:“https://images.thestar.com/SGNs-_ruh78hoF12cjxEFGCd6G0=/0x0:1194×796/1080×460/smart/https://www.thestar.com/content/dam/thestar/sports/leafs/2022/11/07/trade-marner-for-tkachuk-fans-share-what-theyd-do-if-they-were-running-the-leafs/mitch_marner_bench.jpg“}}},“labels“:{„section“:“Leafs“,“trust“:null,“special“:null},“enableConversations“:true,“enableLivechat“:false,“publishedepoch“:1667861940000}]}, {„type“: „slimcut“}, {„text“: „Tak jak se daří tvému ​​zombie? No, byl zasažen v říjnu a právě přivezen z IR, takže velikost vzorku je velmi malá. Momentálně je 1 -1 s poměrem uložení 873 a 3,76 GAA. Hodně času tráví hraním na druhé sérii Canucks jako křídelník Elias Peterson. Jak Jack Campbell, Peter Marasek a Ilya Mikheev pracují s novými týmy 