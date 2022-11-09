Zleva ex Jack Campbell, Ilya Mikheev a Peter Mrazek vyhrávají se svými novými holemi.Zleva ex Jack Campbell, Ilya Mikheev a Peter Mrazek vyhrávají se svými novými holemi.

Rozhlížíme se po lize, abychom viděli, jak si někteří Leafs vedli minulý rok se svými novými kluby v této sezóně.

podle Justin Smirlestorontská hvězda

Úterý, 8. listopadu 20223 minuta. číst

Tento článek byl aktualizován před 2 hodinami

Čas dohnat pár starých přátel, listy fanoušků.

Když sezóna 2022 skončila dalším srdceryvným odchodem z prvního kola, rozloučení s hrstkou klíčových hráčů Toronta bylo řečeno již týdny před začátkem volné agentury, zejména pro Pěkný začátek, nakažlivý brankář Jack Campbell.

Leafs téměř jistě neměli maximální prostor pro takové peníze, které by Campbell – který šel 31-9-6 s 2,64 GAA a poměrem úspor 0,914 v letech 2021-22 – požadoval ve volném zastoupení, což mělo za následek All- Podpis hvězdy Poprvé hvězdy s Edmonton Oilers na pět let za 5 milionů $ (US) AAV místo návratu do Toronta na třetí sezónu.

Bohužel Campbell zpočátku na obě směsi nestačil. Zde je pohled na to, jak si Soup a několik dalších bývalých Leafů vede se svými novými týmy:

Jack Campbell

Vždy je dobré si to připomenout Ano, je začátek sezóny. Campbell začal pouhých osm zápasů, ale i přes jeho vítěznou bilanci 5-3-0 má úsporu 4,20 GAA a 0,874, což je ošklivé a úžasné.

Zde je pohled na statistiky jednotlivých her směřujících do úterního nočního startu proti The Lightning:

Není to v žádném případě hezké, i když je fér říci, že obrana Oilers Campbellovi také nedělá žádnou laskavost. Ale můžete vysledovat Campbellův pokles výkonnosti zpět do minulé sezóny s Leafs, kdy v lednu a později bojoval o natažení, zejména na přelomu února a března, kdy pětkrát za sebou nechal vstřelit alespoň čtyři góly.

To neznamená, že by to Campbell nemohl otočit – má na to čas, a když hrajete v týmu, jehož součástí je nejlepší hráč planety Conor McDavid, mohlo by to být pro 30letého hráče dobrým znamením. veterán.

Petr Marázek

Marazkův čas s listím byl úplně zapomenut. Jakmile měl Leafs na začátku kariéry slibný začátek, 30letého Čecha řešili, aby byl buď tandemovým partnerem pro často zraněného Campbella, nebo alespoň impozantní rezervou, která by mohla vzít na sebe obrovskou zátěž, když ho podepsali. v roce 2021.

Nedopadlo to tak a po roce tříleté smlouvy na 11,4 milionu dolarů a hrstce špatných výkonů vyměnili Leafs Mrázka a výběr v prvním kole draftu 2022 do Chicaga Blackhawks výměnou za výběr ve druhém kole. Fuj.

Jak se mají vaši kamarádi? No, byl zasažen v říjnu a právě se vrátil z IR, takže velikost vzorku je docela malá. Aktuálně je to 1-1 s poměrem úspor 0,873 a 3,76 GAA.

Ilja Michejev

Mikheev měl během tří let u The Leafs velký úspěch, ale poté, co vyšlo najevo, že ho štve jeho hrací doba, na konci sezóny 2022 opustil Toronto a podepsal čtyřletý kontrakt na 19 milionů dolarů s Vancouver Canucks. . .

Mikheev, který kvůli zranění vynechal dva zápasy, si v devíti zápasech připsal ke čtyřem tři góly a čtyři asistence. není špatné. Hodně času tráví hraním na druhé sérii Canucks jako křídelník Elias Peterson.

