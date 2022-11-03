Letiště Václava Havla Praha v České republice otevřelo v Terminálu 2 obchod Future is Local, který propaguje 30 českých a slovenských značek.

Obchod The Future is Local má nejen zavedené firmy, ale i malé startupy. Spolu s přírodní kosmetikou značek Klára Rott, KAMA, Studio Malíská, Havlíkova přírodní lékárna, chráněná dílna Chrpa, ABRAKA, Repa-ráda a dalších zde mohou cestovatelé najít módní a dárkové předměty. Cestovatelé se mohou dozvědět příběhy všech místních značek prostřednictvím QR kódů na regálech, věšákech a vitrínách jednotlivých dodavatelů.

