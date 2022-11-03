Letiště Václava Havla Praha v České republice otevřelo v Terminálu 2 obchod Future is Local, který propaguje 30 českých a slovenských značek. Obchod The Future is Local má nejen zavedené firmy, ale i malé startupy. Spolu s přírodní kosmetikou značek Klára Rott, KAMA, Studio Malíská, Havlíkova přírodní lékárna, chráněná dílna Chrpa, ABRAKA, Repa-ráda a dalších zde mohou cestovatelé najít módní a dárkové předměty. Cestovatelé se mohou dozvědět příběhy všech místních značek prostřednictvím QR kódů na regálech, věšákech a vitrínách jednotlivých dodavatelů. ‚)

}

// –>

According to the airport, all the offered goods are produced locally from quality materials and in a sustainable manner. The shop has also been designed in this vein. The interior design was created with the minimization of environmental impact in mind. All the equipment was made by a local company from sustainable, recycled and refurbished materials, including recycled wood and vinyl flooring made from PET bottles. The option of recycling the used materials in the future was also factored in during the store design.

Jakub Puchalský, a member of the Prague Airport board of directors, said, “We are happy that, together with Lagardère Travel Retail Czech Republic, we have opened a purely local shop, which is the first of its kind at the airport and promotes a concept unique even on a global scale. We have long been advocating the topic of sustainability. Therefore, the concept fits right into the entire company strategy. Further expansion of airport services with a similar approach has our full support.”

Richard Procházka, CEO of Lagardère Travel Retail Czech Republic, added, “The idea on which we have based the whole concept is clear: the future lies in local resources, i.e., in goods, services, materials and, above all, people. At Future is Local, we believe in local production, honest craftsmanship, our heritage, and tradition. These are also the criteria by which we select our suppliers. No brand is anonymous, quite the opposite. The shop is there for everyone who wants to learn more and cares about how, where and what they buy, and whom they support with their purchases. Transparency and awareness are integral to sustainability. Already from the first customer reactions, we can see how positively they feel about the shop. That is why we are already thinking about expanding our activities in a similar manner even more.”