Zemské póly se oteplují několikrát rychleji, než je celosvětový průměr. Ve skutečnosti byly začátkem tohoto roku hlášeny rekordní vlny veder jak v Arktidě, tak v Antarktidě. Tání ledu a hroutící se ledovce ve vysokých zeměpisných šířkách by urychlily vzestup hladiny moří kolem planety. Naštěstí by bylo pozoruhodně proveditelné a levné znovu zmrazit tyče omezením přicházejícího slunečního světla. Vyplývá to z nového výzkumu zveřejněného 15. září 2022 v IOP Publishing’s Environmental Research Communications.

Vědci vymysleli potenciální budoucí geoinženýrský program, ve kterém vysokohorské trysky rozprašují mikroskopické aerosolové částice do atmosféry v šířkách 60 stupňů severní a jižní zeměpisné šířky – zhruba Anchorage a jižního cípu Patagonie. Pokud jsou tyto aerosoly vstřikovány ve výšce 43 000 stop/13 000 metrů (nad cestovními výškami letadel), budou se pomalu unášet směrem k pólu a mírně zastínit povrch.

Vedoucí autor Wake Smith poznamenává: „Existuje rozšířený a důvodný strach z rozmístění aerosolů k ochlazení planety, ale pokud se rovnice rizika a přínosu někde vyplatí, je to na pólech.“ Smith Lecturer ve společnosti[{“ attribute=““>Yale University and a Senior Fellow at the Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government at Harvard Kennedy School.

Particle injections would be performed seasonally in the long days of the local spring and early summer. Both hemispheres could be serviced by the same fleet of jets, ferrying to the opposite pole with the change of seasons.

Pre-existing military air-to-air refueling tankers such as the aged KC-135 and the A330 MMRT don’t have enough payload at the required altitudes. However, newly designed high-altitude tankers would prove much more efficient. A fleet of roughly 125 such tankers could loft a payload sufficient to cool the regions poleward of 60°N/S by 2°C per year. This would be enough to return them close to their pre-industrial average temperatures. Annual costs are estimated at $11 billion. This is less than one-third the cost of cooling the entire planet by the same 2°C magnitude and just a tiny fraction of the cost of reaching net zero emissions.

“Game-changing though this could be in a rapidly warming world, stratospheric aerosol injections merely treat a symptom of climate change but not the underlying disease. It’s aspirin, not penicillin. It’s not a substitute for decarbonization,” says Smith.

Cooling at the poles would provide direct protection for only a small portion of the planet. However, the mid-latitudes should also experience some temperature reduction. Since less than 1% of the global human population lives in the target deployment zones, a polar deployment would entail much less direct risk to most of humanity than a global program.

“Nonetheless, any intentional turning of the global thermostat would be of common interest to all of humanity and not merely the province of Arctic and Patagonian nations,” adds Smith.

In summary, the current study is just a small and preliminary step towards understanding the costs, benefits, and risks of undertaking climate intervention at high latitudes. It provides further reason to believe that such tools could prove useful both in preserving the cryosphere near the poles and slowing global sea level rise.

