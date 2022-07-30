Úžasná rázová vlna z odmítnuté hvězdy, která se řítí vesmírem rychlostí 100 000 mil za hodinu

Zeta Ophiuchi je jediná hvězda, která pravděpodobně kdysi měla společníka, který byl zničen, když ji zasáhla supernova.

Exploze supernovy poslala do vesmíru Zeta Ophiuchi, která je vidět na Spitzerovi (zelená a červená) a Chandra (modrá).

Rentgenové záření objevené Chandrou pochází z plynu zahřátého na miliony stupňů působením rázových vln.

Vědci pracují na porovnání výpočtových modelů tohoto objektu, aby vysvětlili data získaná na různých vlnových délkách.

Zeta Ophiuchi je hvězda se složitou minulostí, protože byla pravděpodobně vyhnána ze svého rodného města silným hvězdným výbuchem. Nový detailní vzhled od[{“ attribute=““>NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory helps tell more of the history of this runaway star.

Located approximately 440 light-years from Earth, Zeta Ophiuchi is a hot star that is about 20 times more massive than the Sun. Evidence that Zeta Ophiuchi was once in close orbit with another star, before being ejected at about 100,000 miles per hour when this companion was destroyed in a supernova explosion over a million years ago has been provided by previous observations.

In fact, previously released infrared data from NASA’s now-retired Spitzer Space Telescope, seen in this new composite image, reveals a spectacular shock wave (red and green) that was formed by matter blowing away from the star’s surface and slamming into gas in its path. A bubble of X-ray emission (blue) located around the star, produced by gas that has been heated by the effects of the shock wave to tens of millions of degrees, is revealed by data from Chandra.

A team of astronomers has constructed the first detailed computer models of the shock wave. They have begun testing whether the models can explain the data obtained at different wavelengths, including X-ray, infrared, optical, and radio observations. All three of the different computer models predict fainter X-ray emissions than observed. In addition, the bubble of X-ray emission is brightest near the star, whereas two of the three computer models predict the X-ray emission should be brighter near the shock wave. The team of astronomers was led by Samuel Green from the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies in Ireland.

V budoucnu tito vědci plánují testovat složitější modely s další fyzikou – včetně účinků turbulence a zrychlení částic – aby zjistili, zda se zlepší shoda s rentgenovými daty.

Do časopisu byl přijat článek popisující tato zjištění Astronomie a astrofyzika. Zde použitá data Chandra původně analyzoval Jesús Toala z Astrofyzikálního institutu Andalusie ve Španělsku, který také napsal návrh, který vedl k pozorování.

Reference: „Thermal Emission from Arc Shocks. II. 3D Magneto-hydrodynamic Models of Zeta Oviucci“ od S. Green, J. Mackey, P. Kavanagh, T. J. Haworth, M. Moutzouri a V. V. Gvaramadze, Accepted, Astronomie a astrofyzika.

DOI: 10.1051 / 0004-6361 / 202243531

Marshall Space Flight Center NASA řídí program Chandra. Rentgenové centrum Chandra Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory řídí vědecké operace z Cambridge ve státě Massachusetts a letové operace z Burlingtonu ve státě Massachusetts.