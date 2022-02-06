SkyShowtime dala regulační zelenou jejímu spuštění ve 22 zemích EU

SkyShowtime aims to combine content from Sky, Universal, Paramount, Showtime, and other studios. The new joint streaming service has now received full regulatory approval. SkyShowtime in 2022 In North America, ViacomCBS operates Paramount+ while Comcast has Peacock. Later this year in large parts of Europe, the two conglomerates will join forces to launch a joint streaming service, SkyShowtime, as announced in August 2021. - "We are pleased that SkyShowtime has received all regulatory approvals and are excited to bring this new, unique and compelling entertainment service—with a broad range of some of the world’s leading content—to millions of consumers across these markets," said Monty Sarhan, SkyShowtime CEO. SkyShowtime will offer over 10.000 hours of content from Showtime, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, Paramount+ Originals, Sky Studios, NBCUniversal, Universal Pictures, and Peacock, including 2500 hours of kids content. It is not clear how the launch of SkyShowtime will affect Paramount Pictures and Universal Pictures movie releases in European cinemas. SkyShowtime will ultimately be available in the following markets: Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden. The new streaming service will launch in select markets sometime in 2022. Further details on SkyShowtime, including pricing, will be announced at a later date.