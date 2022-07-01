Skrývá se v centru Mléčné dráhy ještě něco?

Astronomové používají Gemini Observatory a společný mezinárodní dalekohled k zvýraznění Sagittarius A* Astronomové, získané pomocí dalekohledu Gemini North, provedli dosud nejpřesnější měření pohybu hvězd kolem superhmoty.[{“ attribute=““>black hole at the center of the Milky Way. These results show that 99.9% of the mass contained at the very center of the galaxy is due to the black hole, and only 0.1% could include stars, smaller black holes, interstellar dust, and gas, or dark matter. Astronomové změřili přesněji než kdy jindy polohu a rychlost čtyř hvězd v bezprostřední blízkosti Sagittarius A* (Sgr A*),[1] Supermasivní černá díra, která se skrývá ve středu Mléčné dráhy. Bylo zjištěno, že pohyby těchto hvězd – pojmenovaných S2, S29, S38 a S55 – sledují dráhy, které ukazují, že hmota ve středu Mléčné dráhy je téměř výhradně způsobena Sgr A * Černá díra, která ponechává jen velmi málo místa pro cokoli jiného. Výzkumný tým použil při tomto výzkumu řadu pokročilých astronomických zařízení. K měření rychlostí hvězd použili spektroskopii z Gemini Near Infrared Spectrograph (GNIRS) v Gemini North poblíž summitu Maunakea na Havaji, který je součástí Mezinárodní observatoře Gemini, programu NSF NOIRLab a přístroje SINFONI na Evropské jižní observatoři.[{“ attribute=““>تلسكوب كبير جدا. تم استخدام أداة GRAVITY في VLTI لقياس مواضع النجوم.

قال راينهارد جينزل ، مدير معهد ماكس بلانك للفيزياء خارج كوكب الأرض والمشترك في الحصول على جائزة نوبل في الفيزياء لعام 2020: „نحن ممتنون جدًا لمرصد الجوزاء ، الذي أعطتنا أداة GNIRS الخاصة به المعلومات الهامة التي نحتاجها“. „يُظهر هذا البحث التعاون العالمي في أفضل حالاته.“

يحتوي مركز المجرة التابع لمجرة درب التبانة ، الذي يقع على بعد حوالي 27000 سنة ضوئية من الشمس ، على مصدر الراديو المضغوط Sgr A * الذي حدده علماء الفلك على أنه ثقب أسود فائق الكتلة يبلغ 4.3 مليون مرة كتلة الشمس. على الرغم من عقود من الملاحظات المضنية – وتم منح جائزة نوبل لاكتشاف هوية Sgr A *[3] – Bylo obtížné definitivně dokázat, že většina této hmoty patří pouze superhmotné černé díře a nezahrnuje také obrovské množství hmoty, jako jsou hvězdy, které jsou menší. černé dírynebo mezihvězdný prach a plyn, popř temná hmota.

„S udělením Nobelovy ceny za fyziku za rok 2020, která potvrzuje, že Sgr A* je skutečně černá díra, se nyní chceme pohnout kupředu. Rádi bychom pochopili, zda se v centru Mléčné dráhy skrývá ještě něco jiného a zda je relativita je skutečně správná teorie „Nejpřímější způsob, jak odpovědět na tuto otázku, je pozorně sledovat dráhy hvězd procházejících poblíž Sgr A*,“ vysvětlil Stefan Gelsen, jeden z astronomů, kteří se na této práci podílejí.

Einsteinova obecná teorie relativity předpovídá, že oběžné dráhy hvězd kolem kompaktního supermasivního objektu se mírně liší od těch, které předpovídá klasická newtonovská fyzika. Obecná teorie relativity zejména předpovídá, že oběžné dráhy hvězd budou mapovat elegantní růžici – efekt známý jako Proaktivní Schwarzschild. Aby bylo možné skutečně vidět hvězdy sledující tuto růži, sledoval tým polohu a rychlost čtyř hvězd v bezprostřední blízkosti Sgr A* – nazývaných S2, S29, S38 a S55. Pozorování týmu o tom, jak daleko tyto hvězdy zašly, umožnilo odvodit rozložení hmoty v Sgr A*. Zjistili, že jakákoliv hmota rozprostírající se na oběžné dráze S2 přispívá nejvýše 0,1 % hmotnosti supermasivní černé díry.

animovaná sekvence pro[{“ attribute=““>ESO’s Very Large Telescope Interferometer (VLTI) images of stars around the Milky Way’s central black hole. This animation shows the orbits of the stars S29 and S55 as they move close to Sagittarius A* (center), the supermassive black hole at the heart of the Milky Way. As we follow the stars along in their orbits, we see real images of the region obtained with the GRAVITY instrument on the VLTI in March, May, June and July 2021. In addition to S29 and S55, the images also show two fainter stars, S62 and S300. S300 was detected for the first time in new VLTI observations reported by ESO.

Measuring the minute variations in the orbits of distant stars around our galaxy’s supermassive black hole is incredibly challenging. To make further discoveries, astronomers will have to push the boundaries not only of science but also of engineering. Upcoming extremely large telescopes (ELTs) such as the Giant Magellan Telescope and the Thirty Meter Telescope (both part of the US-ELT Program) will allow astronomers to measure even fainter stars with even greater precision.

“We will improve our sensitivity even further in future, allowing us to track even fainter objects,” concluded Gillessen. “We hope to detect more than we see now, giving us a unique and unambiguous way to measure the rotation of the black hole.”

Přibližte si srdce Mléčné dráhy a uvidíte hvězdy pozorované dalekohledem Very Large Telescope Evropské jižní observatoře (poslední pozorování z roku 2019). Přiblížení dále odhaluje hvězdy blíže k černé díře, pozorované pomocí přístroje GRAVITY na interferometru Very Large Telescope ESO v polovině roku 2021.

„Observatoře Gemini nadále poskytují nový pohled na povahu naší galaxie a supermasivní černé díry v jejím středu,“ řekl Martin Steele, programový ředitel pro Gemini v National Science Foundation. „Další vývoj přístrojů v průběhu příštího desetiletí určených k širokému použití si udrží vedoucí postavení NOIRLab v charakterizaci vesmíru kolem nás.“

Sagittarius A* se vyslovuje jako „hvězda Střelce“. VLT ESO se skládá ze čtyř jednomístných dalekohledů o průměru 8,2 metru, které dokážou shromažďovat světlo prostřednictvím sítě zrcadel a podzemních tunelů pomocí techniky známé jako interferometrie, aby vytvořily VLTI. GRAVITY využívá tuto technologii k měření polohy objektů noční oblohy podle nadmořské výšky[{“ attribute=““>accuracy — equivalent to picking out a quarter-dollar coin on the surface of the Moon. The 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded in part to Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez “for the discovery of a supermassive compact object at the center of our galaxy.”

This research is presented in the paper “The mass distribution in the Galactic Centre from interferometric astrometry of multiple stellar orbits” which is published in Astronomy & Astrophysics. A companion paper “Deep Images of the Galactic Center with GRAVITY” has also been published in Astronomy & Astrophysics.

"Mass distribution in the Galactic Center based on interferometric astrometry of multiple stellar orbits" by GRAVITY Collaboration: R. Abuter, N. Aimar, A. Amorim, J. Ball, M. Bauböck, J. P. Berger, H. Bonnet, G. Bourdarot, W. Brandner, V. Cardoso, Y. Clénet, Y. Dallilar, R. Davies, P. T. de Zeeuw, J. Dexter, A. Drescher, F. Eisenhauer, N. M. Förster Schreiber, A. Foschi, P. Garcia, F. Gao, E. Gendron, R. Genzel, S. Gillessen, M. Habibi, X. Haubois, G. Heißel,??, T. Henning, S. Hippler, M. Horrobin, L. Jochum, L. Jocou, A. Kaufer, P. Kervella, S. Lacour, V. Lapeyrère, J.-B. Le Bouquin, P. Léna, D. Lutz, T. Ott, T. Paumard, K. Perraut, G. Perrin, O. Pfuhl, S. Rabien, J. Shangguan, T. Shimizu, S. Scheithauer, J. Stadler, A.W. Stephens, O. Straub, C. Straubmeier, E. Sturm, L. J. Tacconi, K. R. W. Tristram, F. Vincent, S. von Fellenberg, F. Widmann, E. Wieprecht, E. Wiezorrek, J. Woillez, S. Yazici and A. Young, 19 January 2022, Astronomy & Astrophysics.

DOI: 10.1051/0004-6361/202142465

DOI: 10.1051/0004-6361/202142465

"Deep images of the Galactic center with GRAVITY" by GRAVITY Collaboration: R. Abuter, N. Aimar, A. Amorim, P. Arras, M. Bauböck, J. P. Berger, H. Bonnet, W. Brandner, G. Bourdarot, V. Cardoso, Y. Clénet, R. Davies, P. T. de Zeeuw, J. Dexter, Y. Dallilar, A. Drescher, F. Eisenhauer, T. Enßlin, N. M. Förster Schreiber, P. Garcia, F. Gao, E. Gendron, R. Genzel, S. Gillessen, M. Habibi, X. Haubois, G. Heißel, T. Henning, S. Hippler, M. Horrobin, A. Jiménez-Rosales, L. Jochum, L. Jocou, A. Kaufer, P. Kervella, S. Lacour, V. Lapeyrère, J.-B. Le Bouquin, P. Léna, D. Lutz, F. Mang, M. Nowak, T. Ott, T. Paumard, K. Perraut, G. Perrin, O. Pfuhl, S. Rabien, J. Shangguan, T. Shimizu, S. Scheithauer, J. Stadler, O. Straub, C. Straubmeier, E. Sturm, L. J. Tacconi, K. R. W. Tristram, F. Vincent, S. von Fellenberg, I. Waisberg, F. Widmann, E. Wieprecht, E. Wiezorrek, J. Woillez, S. Yazici, A. Young and G. Zins, 19 January 2022, Astronomy & Astrophysics.

DOI: 10.1051/0004-6361/202142459

DOI: 10.1051/0004-6361/202142459

The team behind this result is composed of The GRAVITY Collaboration, R. Abuter (European Southern Observatory), A. Amorim (Universidade de Lisboa and CENTRA – Centro de Astrofísica e Gravitação), M. Bauböck (Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics and University of Illinois), J. P. Berger (University Grenoble Alpes and European Southern Observatory), H. Bonnet (European Southern Observatory), G. Bourdarot (University Grenoble Alpes and Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics), V. Cardoso (CENTRA – Centro de Astrofísica e Gravitação and CERN), Y. Clénet (LESIA, Observatoire de Paris), Y. Dallilar (Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics), R. Davies (Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics), P. T. de Zeeuw (Leiden University and Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics), J. Dexter (University of Colorado, Boulder), A. Drescher (Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics), A. Eckart (University of Cologne and Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy), F. Eisenhauer (Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics), N. M. Förster Schreiber (Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics), P. Garcia (Universidade do Porto and CENTRA – Centro de Astrofísica e Gravitação), F. Gao (Universität Hamburg and Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics), E. Gendron (LESIA, Observatoire de Paris), R. Genzel (Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics and University of California, Berkeley), S. Gillessen (Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics), M. Habibi (Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics), X. Haubois (European Southern Observatory), G. Heißel (LESIA, Observatoire de Paris), T. Henning (Max Planck Institute for Astronomy), S. Hippler (Max Planck Institute for Astronomy), M. Horrobin (University of Cologne), L. Jochum (European Southern Observatory), L. Jocou (University Grenoble Alpes), A. Kaufer (European Southern Observatory), P. Kervella (LESIA, Observatoire de Paris), S. Lacour (LESIA, Observatoire de Paris), V. Lapeyrère (LESIA, Observatoire de Paris), J.-B. Le Bouquin (University Grenoble Alpes), P. Léna (LESIA, Observatoire de Paris), D. Lutz (Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics), T. Ott (Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics), T. Paumard (LESIA, Observatoire de Paris), K. Perraut (University Grenoble Alpes), G. Perrin (LESIA, Observatoire de Paris), O. Pfuhl (European Southern Observatory and Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics), S. Rabien (Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics), G. Rodríguez-Coira (LESIA, Observatoire de Paris), J. Shangguan (Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics), T. Shimizu (Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics), S. Scheithauer (Max Planck Institute for Astronomy), J. Stadler (Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics), O. Straub (Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics), C. Straubmeier (University of Cologne), E. Sturm (Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics), L. J. Tacconi (Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics), K. R. W. Tristram (European Southern Observatory), F. Vincent (LESIA, Observatoire de Paris), S. von Fellenberg (Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics), F. Widmann (Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics), E. Wieprecht (Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics), E. Wiezorrek (Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics), J. Woillez (European Southern Observatory), S. Yazici (Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics and the University of Cologne), and A. Young (Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics).