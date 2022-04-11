Masivní starověký vliv spojený s rozdíly mezi blízkou a odvrácenou stranou Měsíce

Nový výzkum ukazuje, jak dopad z jižního pólu Měsíce-Aitken Basin souvisí s ostrým kontrastem ve složení a vzhledu mezi dvěma stranami Měsíce.

Tvář, kterou Měsíc ukazuje Zemi, vypadá velmi odlišně od té, kterou skrývá na své odvrácené straně. Na blízké straně dominují lunární Peršané – obrovské, tmavě zbarvené pozůstatky pradávných lávových proudů. Na druhé straně kráterem vyplněná odvrácená strana prakticky postrádá rozsáhlé rysy klisen. Důvod velkého rozdílu mezi oběma stranami je jednou z nejtrvalejších záhad Měsíce.

Nyní mají vědci nové vysvětlení pro měsíc se dvěma tvářemi – vysvětlení související s obřím dopadem před miliardami let poblíž jižního pólu Měsíce.

Nová studie publikovaná v Science Advances ukazuje, že náraz, který vytvořil obří měsíční jižní pól-Aitken Basin (SPA), by vytvořil masivní oblak tepla šířící se po vnitřku Měsíce. Tento oblak by obsahoval určité materiály – kombinaci vzácných zemin a prvků produkujících teplo – stejně jako blízký měsíc. Tato koncentrace prvků mohla přispět k vulkanické činnosti, která vedla k vytvoření nedalekých sopečných plání.

„Víme, že velké dopady, jako je ten, který tvaroval SPA, vytvoří hodně tepla,“ řekl Matt Jones, Ph.D. Kandidát na Brown University a hlavní autor studie. Otázkou je, jak tato teplota ovlivňuje vnitřní dynamiku Měsíce. Ukazujeme, že za jakýchkoli rozumných podmínek v době, kdy se SPA formuje, skončí koncentrováním těchto prvků produkujících teplo na blízké straně. Spekulujeme, že to přispělo k tání pláště, které vedlo k proudům lávy, které vidíme na povrchu. „

Na studii spolupracoval Jones a jeho poradce Alexander Evans, odborný asistent na Brownově univerzitě, spolu s výzkumníky z Purdue University, Lunar and Planetary Science Laboratory v Arizoně, Stanford University a[{“ attribute=““>NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

The differences between the near and far sides of the Moon were first revealed in the 1960s by the Soviet Luna missions and the U.S. Apollo program. While the differences in volcanic deposits are plain to see, future missions would reveal differences in the geochemical composition as well. The nearside is home to a compositional anomaly known as the Procellarum KREEP terrane (PKT) — a concentration of potassium (K), rare earth elements (REE), phosphorus (P), along with heat-producing elements like thorium. KREEP seems to be concentrated in and around Oceanus Procellarum, the largest of the nearside volcanic plains, but is sparse elsewhere on the Moon.

Some scientists have suspected a connection between the PKT and the nearside lava flows, but the question of why that suite of elements was concentrated on the nearside remained. This new study provides an explanation that is connected to the South Pole–Aitken basin, the second largest known impact crater in the solar system.

For the study, the researchers conducted computer simulations of how heat generated by a giant impact would alter patterns of convection in the Moon’s interior, and how that might redistribute KREEP material in the lunar mantle. KREEP is thought to represent the last part of the mantle to solidify after the Moon’s formation. As such, it likely formed the outermost layer of mantle, just beneath the lunar crust. Models of the lunar interior suggest that it should have been more or less evenly distributed beneath the surface. But this new model shows that the uniform distribution would be disrupted by the heat plume from the SPA impact.

According to the model, the KREEP material would have ridden the wave of heat emanating from the SPA impact zone like a surfer. As the heat plume spread beneath the Moon’s crust, that material was eventually delivered en masse to the nearside. The team ran simulations for a number of different impact scenarios, from dead-on hit to a glancing blow. While each produced differing heat patterns and mobilized KREEP to varying degrees, all created KREEP concentrations on the nearside, consistent with the PKT anomaly.

The researchers say the work provides a credible explanation for one of the Moon’s most enduring mysteries.

“How the PKT formed is arguably the most significant open question in lunar science,” Jones said. “And the South Pole–Aitken impact is one of the most significant events in lunar history. This work brings those two things together, and I think our results are really exciting.”

Refernece: “A South Pole–Aitken impact origin of the lunar compositional asymmetry” by Matt J. Jones, Alexander J. Evans, Brandon C. Johnson, Matthew B. Weller, Jeffrey C. Andrews-Hanna, Sonia M. Tikoo and James T. Kean, 8 April 2022, Science Advances.

DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.abm8475