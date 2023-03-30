Detekce supermasivní černé díry o hmotnosti 30 miliard slunečních členů prostřednictvím jevu ohybu světla

Tým astronomů objevil jednu z největších černých děr, která kdy byla objevena, a využila přitom jevu zvaného gravitační čočka.

Křivočará gravitace světla

Tým, vedený Durhamskou univerzitou ve Velké Británii, použil gravitační čočku – kde galaxie v popředí ohýbá a zvětšuje světlo ze vzdáleného objektu – a superpočítačové simulace v zařízení DiRAC HPC umožnily týmu zblízka prozkoumat, jak je světlo ohýbáno černou dírou. uvnitř galaxie vzdálené stovky mil. Miliony světelných let od Země.

Tým simuloval světlo putující vesmírem stovky tisíckrát, přičemž každá simulace zahrnovala jinou hmotnost[{“ attribute=““>black hole, changing light’s journey to Earth.

30 billion times the mass of our Sun

When the researchers included an ultramassive black hole in one of their simulations, the path taken by the light from the faraway galaxy to reach Earth matched the path seen in real images captured by the Hubble Space Telescope.

What the team had found was an ultramassive black hole, an object over 30 billion times the mass of our Sun, in the foreground galaxy – a scale rarely seen by astronomers.

This is the first black hole found using gravitational lensing and the findings were published today (March 29) in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

Video ukazující, jak astronomové použili gravitační čočku k objevení černé díry o hmotnosti 30 miliard hmotností Slunce v galaxii vzdálené 2 miliardy světelných let. Kredit: Durham University

Ohlédnutí v kosmickém čase

Většina největších černých děr, které známe, je v aktivním stavu, protože hmota přitahovaná k černé díře se zahřívá a uvolňuje energii ve formě světla, rentgenového záření a dalšího záření.

Gravitační čočka umožňuje studovat neaktivní černé díry, což v současnosti není možné ve vzdálených galaxiích. Tento přístup by mohl astronomům umožnit detekovat neaktivní černé díry, které jsou hmotnější, než se dříve myslelo, a zkoumat, jak tak hmotné rostou.

Příběh tohoto objevu začal v roce 2004, kdy si kolega astronom z Durhamské univerzity profesor Alastair Edge při prohlížení snímků SGS všiml obřího oblouku gravitační čočky.

Rychle vpřed o 19 let as pomocí několika fotografií ve velmi vysokém rozlišení[{“ attribute=““>NASA’s Hubble telescope and the DiRAC COSMA8 supercomputer facilities at Durham University, Dr. Nightingale and his team were able to revisit this and explore it further.

Exploring the mysteries of black holes

The team hopes that this is the first step in enabling a deeper exploration of the mysteries of black holes, and that future large-scale telescopes will help astronomers study even more distant black holes to learn more about their size and scale.

Reference: “Abell 1201: detection of an ultramassive black hole in a strong gravitational lens” by J W Nightingale, Russell J Smith, Qiuhan He, Conor M O’Riordan, Jacob A Kegerreis, Aristeidis Amvrosiadis, Alastair C Edge, Amy Etherington, Richard G Hayes, Ash Kelly, John R Lucey and Richard J Massey, 29 March 2023, Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

DOI: 10.1093/mnras/stad587

The research was supported by the UK Space Agency, the Royal Society, the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC), part of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), and the European Research Council.

This work used both the DiRAC Data Intensive Service (CSD3) and the DiRAC Memory Intensive Service (COSMA8), hosted by University of Cambridge and Durham University on behalf of the DiRAC High-Performance Computing facility.